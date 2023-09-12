The wreckage of the American position in the Middle East... was created not just by recent events but by a chain of events in which one man played a central role: Osama bin Laden.

The dramatic events of the last six weeks have left the US position in the Middle East a total wreck, with Washington coming across as a dog being wagged by its tail, the state of Israel, that is carrying out the genocidal elimination of the Palestinian people in Gaza, of whom over 11,000 have been killed by airstrikes. Nowhere was the bankruptcy of American diplomacy in the region and globally more exposed than during the Oct 30, 2023, United Nations General Assembly vote for a Jordan-sponsored resolution for an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor for aid which passed 120 to 14, with the US and Israel in opposition





🏆80. rapplerdotcom » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: EU, Middle East, India to launch ‘spice route’ planNEW DELHI — Europe, the Middle East, and India will on Saturday unveil plans to create a modern-day Spice Route,

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Middle East conflict adds new risks to global economic outlookThe impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on the global economy would depend on how long the conflict lasts, how intense it becomes, and whether it spreads to other parts of the region

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Stocks, peso slide on Middle East conflictPhilippine stocks and the peso tumbled Monday amid fears of prolonged Israel-Palestine conflict.

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Oil surges as Hamas’ attack on Israel seen inflaming tensions in Middle EastA broader look at today’s business

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Local stocks, peso slide on fears of prolonged Middle East conflictDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Hezbollah leader: Wider Middle East conflict ‘realistic possibility’Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says what's happening on the Lebanon-Israel border 'might seem modest but is very important'

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »