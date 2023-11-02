The UK’s AI summit is taking place at Bletchley Park, the wartime home of codebreaking and computing

Bletchley Park’s most famous feat was outwitting Germany’s Enigma encryption machine, which produced a constantly changing cipher and was widely considered unbreakable. To crack it, mathematician Alan Turing — building on work done by Polish codebreakers — developed the “Turing bombe,” a forerunner of modern computers.

Deciphered Enigma messages revealed details of the movements of Germany’s U-boat fleets and provided crucial information for the North African desert campaign and the Allied invasion of France. Some historians say cracking the code helped shorten the war by up to two years.ark, said it is impossible to prove the extent to which the work at Bletchley Park shortened the war, but it undoubtedly sped up the development of computing.

“They built, effectively, one of the early generations of computers from basically nothing,” Smith said, exhibiting a “technological optimism” that’s a striking feature of wartime Bletchley Park.Smith, a lecturer in history at Coventry University, said a mythology has developed around Bletchley Park, as a playground for Turing and other eccentric scientists, that oversimplifies its true contribution.

In fact, almost 10,000 people worked at Bletchley Park during the war, three-quarters of them women, overflowing from the mansion into newly built brick and concrete blocks and smaller wooden structures known as huts.

When peace came, the codebreakers returned to civilian life, sworn to secrecy about their wartime work. It was not until the 1970s that the work at Bletchley Park became widely known in Britain.

