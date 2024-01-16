The Thin Line Between Free Speech and Inciting to Sedition

THERE is a thin line that divides the exercise of a free speech right, and committing the crime of inciting to sedition. The 1987 Constitution clearly states in Article III, Section 4 that 'No law shall be passed abridging the freedom of speech, of expression, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and petition the government for a redress of grievances.

'Yet, the court has already ruled that this right is not absolute, in the sense that you cannot freely shout fire in a crowded theater, and that there is a law criminalizing libel and its counterpart, cyberlibel. One of the other important exceptions is when the right to speak is no longer exercised through the making of fair commentary about the acts of a public official in the performance of his or her official duties but is now framed as an open call for people to engage in rebellion or sedition.Article 142 of the Revised Penal Code defines the crime of inciting to sedition and specifies its penalt





