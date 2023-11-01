The telltale signs of lower rice prices and inflation in October

Rice production in Central Luzon, according to latest official data, increased 12.2 percent during the first quarter of the year, making it a consistent top producer of palay in the country. The region that includes the top producing province of Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Aurora and Zambales accounted for 18 percent of the nation’s overall output. Western Visayas and Cagayan Valley followed at 14 percent and 13.

“With our inventory plus imports, going into the first quarter of next year, the supply of our rice throughout the country will be stable,” de Mesa told a weekly news forum in Quezon City. The PSA released data on Oct. 13 showing that the average farmgate prices of palay (dry) in the Philippines in September 2023 jumped 16.6 percent to P19.90 per kilogram from P17.06 in the same month last year. The prices were also higher by 10.2 percent from P17.06 in August. The Ilocos region registered the highest price at P22.67 per kilo.

It also noted a 16.8-percent rise in the average retail price per kilogram of regular milled rice from P41.23 per kilogram in the first phase of August 2023 (Aug. 1 to 5, 2023). “The harvest has begun so the supply of rice will increase, but it will take a little time. The rice will be milled before reaching the market. Within the next two weeks, expect the price of rice to drop a bit,”, chairman of the Federation of Free Farmers Cooperative, told radio dzBB, speaking in Filipino.

Ricafort says the relatively better weather condition in October and late July to September could have helped stabilize prices of vegetables and other agricultural products.

