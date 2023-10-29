The STAR Cover (October 30, 2023)

Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioEZ2/LVM - 2 31 SUERTRES - 6 9 4 6D Lotto - 7 5 9 9 2 6 6/42 - 5 32 24 4 18 22 P28,824,637.00 Grand Lotto - 44 17 7 49 35 14 P56,367,250.00

EZ2/LVM - 9 1 SUERTRES - 9 4 2 6D Lotto - 3 5 7 7 6/45 Lotto - 20 13 5 3 19 29 P8,910,000.00 6/58 Ultra Lotto - 33 22 45 11 16 2 P67,460,083.00 EZ2 - 11 11 SUERTRES - 5 3 4 6D Lotto - 0 1 7 3 5 1 6/42 Lotto - 33 4 37 27 16 35 P23,994,560.00 6/49 Super Lotto - 34 27 13 38 26 14 P15,840,000.00Farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura yesterday lamented the Office of the Ombudsman’s order to file charges against Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista, but excluding hoarders who profited from excessive onion prices last year.

The STAR Cover (October 28, 2023)The STAR Cover (October 28, 2023) Read more ⮕

The STAR Cover (October 29, 2023)The STAR Cover (October 29, 2023) Read more ⮕

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 27, 2023Here are the day's top stories in photos. Read more ⮕

Ultra Lotto 6/58 Results for October 27, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Ultra Lotto 6/58 winning numbers 33 22 45 11 16 02 Jackpot Prize P 67,460,083.60 Read more ⮕

Mega Lotto 6/45 Results for October 27, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Mega Lotto 6/45 winning numbers 20 13 05 03 19 29 Jackpot Prize P 8,910,000 Read more ⮕

4D Lotto Results for October 27, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of 4D Lotto winning numbers 3 5 7 7 Jackpot Prize P 50,627 Read more ⮕