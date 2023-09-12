The Rise of 'Quiet Movies' in Cinema

‘Past Lives,’ ‘Normal People,’ ‘Aftersun’ – the ‘quiet movie’ is having a moment in cinema. But what exactly makes these movies so special? People are opting for these types of films even amidst all the big blockbusters being peddled in theaters today. Everything from the sound design to the lingering scenic shots takes a careful and slow pace. These films can stay in just one place over the course of the entire movie.

One example is 'Past Lives,' a heartbreaking story directed by Celine Song about two former lovers who grew up together as children in Korea now reconnecting as adults. When they finally meet in New York for the first time in over two decades, most of their interaction is wordless – stares of disbelief, nervous laughter, long intense glances

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EDGEDAVAO: THINK ON THESE: People caring about other peopleAll the while, I thought the rich and the famous don't care about people. They may be wealthy and known all over the world but it doesn't mean they don't care about other people. In fact, they lend their names and even share their time and talent to help the needy and those who need compassion.

Source: EdgeDavao | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Local stocks rise as investors await US dataLocal stocks edged higher Monday as investors await cues on US inflation and interest rates. The 30-company Philippine Stock Exchange

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Pag-IBIG contribution to rise in JanuaryPag-IBIG Fund announced the start of higher member’s contribution in January 2024. “Our board approved the collection of higher contribution

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: As climate catastrophes rise, reinsurers reduce risks'Given the current circumstances, insurers may have little choice than increase their rates or in turn reduce the risks that

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: NFL's 'heartbroken' Rodgers vows 'I shall rise yet again'New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday, Sept. 13, he is 'heartbroken' after suffering a season-ending injury four plays into the NFL campaign but vowed, 'I shall rise yet again.'

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: PHL to publish new map showing WPS, Benham Rise–NSC | Malou Talosig-BartolomeHAVE you noticed that the Philippine maps sold in bookstores or published in government websites do not indicate the West Philippine Sea and Philippine Rise? Well, the National Security Council said they will soon remedy that. NSC spokesman and Assistant Secretary Jonathan Malaya said the National Mapping and Resource Information…

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »