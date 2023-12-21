The Rise of LGBTA+ Advocacy in the Philippines

In 1990, I started the first gay column in Catholic and conservative Philippines for a popular newspaper in Manila. I brought the column with me, under a different title, when I was hired as an editor for another newspaper four years later. The same column was part of my deal with the old Manila Times newspaper, which hired me as senior editor of its Sunday Times Magazine in 1996.

I worked with the Times until it got embroiled in a controversy with then President Joseph Estrada, whom the newspaper had called 'an unwitting ninong (godfather)' to the IMPSA deal in Argentina. Another newspaper then hired me as a weekly columnist and allowed me the leeway to write about any topic, 'especially gay topics,' for their massive readership. I stayed with that newspaper for 20 years until I returned to the Times to work on its editorial desk and write columns.That odyssey matters because it shows I have seen the rise of LGBTA+ advocacy in the Philippine





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines and China Exchange Condemnations After West Philippine Sea ConfrontationAfter another lopsided confrontation between Manila and Beijing in the West Philippine Sea comes statements – of condemnation against China, from the Philippines’ National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS); in support of Manila, from diplomats of nations who stand with the Philippines; and from China pinning the blame on the Philippines. Just like clockwork, too, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announces the filing of protests, both here and in Beijing

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Philippines and Japan to sign multiple business agreementsThe Philippines and Japan are expected to sign more than five business agreements during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit to Japan, according to Trade Secretary Alfred Pascual. These agreements will further strengthen the investment ties between the two countries and demonstrate Japan's confidence in the business industry in the Philippines.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Grab Philippines Launches Initiative to Drive Economic Empowerment in MindanaoGrab Philippines announces strategic commitments to drive economic empowerment in Mindanao, aiming to create sustainable opportunities and foster economic growth in the region.

Source: mindanewsdotcom - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Chinese vessels enter Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines' EEZA swarm of 11 Chinese vessels entered Ayungin Shoal, which lies within the Philippines' 200-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The Philippines has exclusive rights over the exploration and use of marine resources in the area.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

President Marcos Calls for New Solutions in Philippines-China DisputePresident Marcos emphasizes the need for new solutions to defuse tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea dispute.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Transport groups in the Philippines protest against phasing out of public utility jeepneysSeveral transport groups in the Philippines have launched nationwide strikes and caravans to oppose the phasing out of public utility jeepneys (PUJs) as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stood firm against extending the December 31, 2023 deadline for the consolidation of public utility vehicles (PUV) operators.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »