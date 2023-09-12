The Philippines' Shift from Renewable Energy to Coal

A combination of policies that privilege coal, rapid economic growth, and business elites seeking profits above all else explain coal’s victory. Why does the Philippines lag in generating renewable energy today when they were one of the leaders two decades ago? In 2020, renewable energy’s share was reduced to 29.2% while coal increased to 43.8%. Currently, there are 28 coal-fired power plants in the country with total installed capacity of 9.88 gigawatts.

In November 2020, the Philippine government declared a moratorium on coal-fired power plants

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines, Inc. renews partnership with Pepper Lunch PhilippinesA broader look at today\u2019s business

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: GMA Public Affairs, YouTube Philippines partner to find ‘Philippines’ Number 1’ • Business MirrorGMA Public Affairs and YouTube Philippines partner anew to bring the special online series Philippines ’ Number 1, which features the country’s “best” as creatively explored by celebrity content creators and set to be exclusively available on the GMA Public Affairs YouTube channel beginning September 22. The Philippines is a haven of superlatives and No. 1s. It is home

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Combating cyber fraud in the Philippines: New initiatives unveiled at Cybersphere Philippines Forum 2023The pandemic has fast-tracked the digital transformation of the Philippines . In 2022, around 85 million Filipinos are active internet users, spending an average of 11 hours a day online. Online purchasing and e-wallet usage have surged, making the Philippines a burgeoning digital economy valued at 2.08 trillion pesos, or 9.4% of its GDP.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Shell holds summit for partner auto workshops in pioneering business • Randy S. Peregrino(From left) Martin Kristopher Limgenco II, GCash Enterprise Sales Head; Ika Halili, Digital Manager for Shell Lubricants Philippines ; Paz Famador-Tiongco, National Sales Manager for Indirect Channel of Shell Lubricants Philippines ; Jackie Famorca, vice president of Shell Lubricants Philippines ; Leo Mendoza, Marketing and Business Development Manager of Shell Lubricants Philippines ; Dana Cuneta, CFE, AVP-Consultancy, Francorp Philippines ;

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: UK offers $4.9 billion in export finance for renewable energy, digital infra in PHTHE UK offers £4 billion (about $4.9 billion) in export finance for renewable energy and digital agriculture infrastructure projects in

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Transition to renewable energy must accelerateTransitioning to renewable energy is the key to securing humanity’s survival, as “without renewables, there can be no future,” says

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »