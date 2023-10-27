The Philippine Experience: Captivating CALABARZON

Spanning more than 16,000 square kilometers, CALABARZON is one of the most geographically diverse regions in the country. Bordered by Manila Bay in the west, Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Aurora in the north, Bicol in the east, and the Isla Verde Passage in the south, each province in the region is composed of different environments ranging from low coastal areas to rugged mountainous ones.
The PEP is one of the flagship projects of the DOT under the Marcos Administration which aims to make tourism a reliable pillar for economic growth built on the strength of the country’s unique history, diverse cultures and heritage, and the world-renowned Filipino hospitality.
There were invited participants from the embassies of Japan, China, Indonesia, and India as they were identified as the biggest tourist markets for CALABARZON. According to Regional Director Marites T. Castro, the said region recorded 4,234,071 overnight tourists from January to June, higher by 12.97 percent from the same period last year. The region also recorded 57,543,260 same-day arrivals, higher by 129.18 percent in 2022. headtopics.com
“Habang nakita ko po yong inyong mga marching bands, all 47 of whom have distinguished themselves in various musical notes that you played, to the movements, and everything. I thought to myself that with every march that was taken, with every beat of the drum, with every note that has been played, and with every flag that has been raised, you are the reasons why we have the courage and the daring to say, world, Love the Philippines,” Frasco exclaimed.
The immersive tour of the PEP continued with an enlightening showcase of its famous products, the ‘balisong’ (pocket knife), and the ‘panutsa’ (brown sugar candy), Batangas’ most cherished products. The guide gave a demonstration on how Batangueños play with the ‘balisong’ while artisans guide the guests the process in making the “panutsa.” headtopics.com