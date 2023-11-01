The ones left behind to work on holidays

Some workers such as delivery riders, BPO employees, and street sweepers join those in the health sector to render service even during the holidays. At the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, workers continue to cater to the poorest of the poor with free service to expecting mothers. Due to understaffing, they work 8 to as long as 16-hour shifts with only short breaks, pressing on in providing critical care to mothers and their newborn infants.

He adds “Siguro ang pinaka rewarding sa amin is 'yung appreciation ng mga patients namin. Most of the time naaapreciate kami kasi sa care na binibigay namin sa kanila, pagpapahalaga namin sa kanila, and sa mga kailangan nila.”For Nurse I Daniel Masiglat, it’s more about his duty and taking pride in his work.

“It's more of dedication sa trabaho kasi ginagampanan namin ito, nanumpa kami sa PRC, na kahit may long weekend, holiday season, kelangan namin magtrabaho. Hindi naman namin kelangan makisabay sa kanila porke long weekend kasi iba ang trabaho namin. We are not just professional, vocational din. Kasi we are taking care of the mothers and the patients.

“Siguro sa tagal na namin sa service, nasanay na po kami. As much as possible, ayaw na namin mainggit sa may long weekend kasi alam namin. Sabi nga, nursing is not only a profession, but a vocation. Alam naman namin, nasa government kami. Siyempre inuuna namin ang service sa tao. So ang family naman namin, nakakaintindi naman din ang services na binibigay namin. Hindi kami katulad ng mga private, pag may mga declaration ng mga holidays naeenjoy nila with the family.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Security forces on alert as Filipinos vote in barangay pollsBarangay elections are supposed to be held every three years, but the last vote was in 2018.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: 91M Filipinos vote in village, youth pollsSECURITY forces were on high alert across the Philippines on Monday as about 91 million people voted for their village leaders following months of deadly poll-related violence.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Security forces on alert as Filipinos vote in village pollsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: WATCH: 91M Filipinos vote in village, youth pollsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads Filipino voters in casting his ballot at a polling precinct in Mariano Marcos Elementary school in Batac, Ilocos Norte during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Elsewhere, lines form in voting centers in Manila and Mandaluyong as residents await their turn.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Security forces on alert as Filipinos vote in village pollsMANILA, Philippines: Security forces were on high alert across the Philippines on Monday as millions of people voted for village leaders following months of deadly poll-related violence.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: 3 people killed as Filipinos vote in village pollsTwo people were killed and at least three were wounded in a shooting incident in Maguindanao del Norte early Monday, Election Day, police said.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕