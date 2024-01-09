The Myth of Being Whatever We Want to Be

I would not classify myself as a 'traditionalist' — not that there is anything wrong with being a 'traditionalist,' but it simply is not my temper. What I cannot abide by, however, is the theory that there are no givens, no hard facts, that everything is malleable. Take gender. By some sophistry, a distinction has been introduced between 'sex' and 'gender' — and quite surprisingly, despite the utter gratuitousness of the distinction, it seems to be widely accepted.

In regard to animals lower down the scale, we have no trouble insisting that they are either male or female. My discomfiture arises from philosophical grounds. The belief that 'we can be whatever we want to be' is one of the most pernicious myths so pervasive in contemporary society. It is what gives rise to the most outrageous and absurd of claims. It is the credo that entitled people live by — because everything is and must be as they want it to be. Sound philosophy recognizes that there are facticities — givens, from which one projects possibility or brings the possibility to pass





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines vows to remove future barriers at Scarborough ShoalThe Philippine Coast Guard vowed Friday to 'do whatever it takes' to remove any more floating barriers installed by China at a disputed reef in the South China Sea.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

What’s a “whatever” story that’s encouraged you lately?What’s a “whatever” story that’s encouraged you lately? Who might want or need to hear your story?

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

The whateversBrothers and sisters, whatever . . . is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things. — Philippians 4:8

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: In search of the centerIn Philippine politics today, what is the role of the democratic center – whatever and wherever it is?

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »