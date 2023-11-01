The Mingu and Marc adventure arrives in Manila: Big Belly Burgers in BGC

BBB brings back the magic and allure of messy burgers in a delightful way, and thanks to Carlo Lorenzana and the Nikkei Group, we can now savor these gourmet burgers right here in Manila. Big Belly has recently opened a standalone location on Forbeswood Road, Burgos Circle, Taguig.

If you love burgers and want to experience the pleasure of sinking your teeth into tender, flavorful Wagyu patties topped with outrageous ingredients, make a beeline for BBB... you won't regret it.I brought my middle boy, Matteo, with me so we could sample more of the burgers. One immediate favorite was the Truffle Mushroom, featuring a wagyu patty sourced locally in the Philippines, melted brie, braised shiitake, browned onions, and a secret truffle sauce.

Marc Alberich is eager to try all kinds of burgers and admits that even those served by fast food chains hit the mark. His Big Marc is his tribute to the Big Mac, taken to a whole new level. Once again, it's wagyu patty with melted cheddar, shredded iceberg lettuce, onions, pickles, and a special Big Marc sauce. It's the sauce that makes this burger a heartfelt tribute.

Among the Crispy Fried variants, my next visit will definitely include their Pollos Hermanos, featuring a fried chicken leg as the filling; and the Snapper Burger, where a beer-battered white snapper fillet serves as the main attraction. I'm looking forward to trying these out. You also have the option to add melted cheddar to these burgers.

