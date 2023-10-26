The Magic of Music and Storytelling: Sony Music Entertainment and SPARK! release an empowering documentary for girls

Irish is one of four young women featured in the documentary Sine Niña, a film showcasing women's unique stories across the Philippines.

FROM LEFT: Sofia Abrogar of Any Name’s Okay; Hazel Faith; Jennifer Goldstein, Asst. Cultural Affairs Officer, US Embassy in the Philippines; Roslyn Pineda, General Manager, Sony Music Philippines; Diane Romero, Executive Director, J. Amado Araneta Foundation; Maica Teves, Executive Director, SPARK!; Carmen del Prado, Sine Niña Director)

Irish is one of four young women featured in the documentary Sine Niña, a film showcasing women's unique stories across the Philippines. Each story is set to inspire, uplift, and empower audiences and start important conversations around equality, purpose, and mental health.

The film is the culmination of a partnership between SPARK! (Samahan ng mga Pilipina Para sa Reporma at Kaunlaran), an NGO committed to the development of women and women’s organizations; and Sony Music Group’s Global Social Justice Fund, which provides grants to projects that support social justice and anti-racist initiatives around the world. The partnership harnesses the power of storytelling, using music and film to highlight women’s rights and advocacies.

Directed by Carmen del Prado, Sine Niña was scored by Pat Lasaten and Agnes Reoma of Ben&Ben and features songs by Ben&Ben, Barbie Almalbis, Hazel Faith, and Any Name's Okay. The film debuted last Oct. 18 at Gateway Cinema 6 in Quezon City, with hundreds of students in attendance. The screening featured a panel discussion and performances by Sony Music Entertainment (SME) artists Kai Buizon and Hazel Faith.

