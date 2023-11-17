The Legendary Collection of Books, Maps and Prints of Don Benito Legarda, Jr. to be Auctioned

When something is “legendary,” it is definitely worth a second look. “The Bibliophiles and Explorers Auction: The Legendary Collection of Books, Maps and Prints of Don Benito Legarda, Jr.” will be held on November 18 at Leon Gallery in Makati. The collection contains maps about Philippine provinces, from Aparri to Jolo, rare and antique prints, as well as books that date back to a century ago.

Jorge Mojarro, curator of the book, has been studying the history of the printing press in the Philippines for a decade now. He has resided here in Manila for 14 years, and has contributed articles to the book. “I’m very familiar with any book written in the Philippines until the American period,” Mojarro told ABS-CBN News. “I have been in this topic for more than 12 years now. “I know better the older books. There are many books. There are 40 volumes of ‘Historia de Filipinas’ by Father Juan de la Concepcion. That book was sold a few months ago in Europe for 55,000 euros. “I don’t know if people will be willing to pay that much when the books will be auctioned her

