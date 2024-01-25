The Late National Artist Amado V. Hernandez: A Novelist as a Prophet

The late National Artist Amado V. Hernandez was not only a great poet and novelist, he was also an astute commentator on political issues. In Chapter 15 of his novel, 'Mga Ibong Mandaragit' (which I have translated as 'The Preying Birds'), the character Mando sent a letter to Magat, the editor of Kampilan, their newspaper back in Manila.

Using the money from the jewelry stash of Simon that he had retrieved from the bottom of the sea, Mando goes on a tour of Europe and the United States to buy machines for their printing press — and to soak up experiences from the Western world. Mando and Magat often exchanged letters. Mando had also written to the educator, Dr. Sabio. His last letter to Magat was posted from Washington, D.C. 'Mga Ibong Mandaragit' was first published in 1969 and has never gone out of print. It has become required reading in Philippine colleges and universities. Many of its sharp insights are still true in the present-day Philippines. Without planning to do so, Hernandez had become that finest of seers: the novelist as a prophet of his country's destin





