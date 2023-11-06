The Last Rakrakan Festival Announces Complete Lineup

Don't miss the chance to be part of this historic moment, as it’s your last opportunity to be a part of the Rakrakan Festival. The Last Rakrakan Festival, scheduled for November 25 and 26 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City, proudly announces the complete lineup for this year’s event, featuring Ely Buendia on Day 2. This marks the return of a legendary rock icon to the SMDC Festival Grounds where he last appeared for the Eraserheads reunion concert in December 2022.

The newly revealed band lineup batches showcase a stellar selection of renowned artists, emerging talent and beloved fan favorites. Other performers include Juan Karlos, Sandwich, Dilaw, Mrld, Zild, Unique, Blaster, Adie, Banda Ni Kleggy, Gracenote, 6 Cyclemind, Kean Cipriano, Magnus Haven, Alex Bruce, Shanni, Wilabaliw, Maryzark, Rob Deniel, Omar Baliw, Days Of January, Valley Of Chrome, Tonkpils (Slipknot Tribute Band) Fea

