In line with the pervasiveness of liberal progressivism in academic institutions, which is a natural offshoot of the emergence of rights-based modes of governance, universities and research institutions have institutionalized research ethics as a precondition to any scientific inquiry, particularly when it involves human subjects. Research ethics is grounded on seven basic principles and considerations.





The Impact of Technology on Education and ResearchThe rise of computers and mobile technology has made many things easier, including how we seek knowledge. Online workspaces and classrooms have become convenient options. Home delivery services and online shopping have become normalized. Advances in information and communication technology have greatly contributed to education and research.

Philippines' Economic Growth to Fall Short of ExpectationsThe country’s economic growth will fall short of expectations in the last quarter of the year as Filipinos continue to struggle with high inflation. This is expected to lead to full-year growth of below 6 percent according to First Metro Investment Corp.-University Asia and the Pacific (FMIC-UA&P) Capital Markets Research and the Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (Amro) this year.

Filipino-American Actor Paolo Montalban Praises KC Concepcion in 'Asian Persuasion'Paolo Montalban praises KC Concepcion's beauty and work ethic in the Hollywood indie film 'Asian Persuasion.' He describes her as a real-life Disney princess and top-tier actress.

