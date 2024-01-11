The Importance of the Constitution

The Constitution is the fundamental law of the land. All laws of the Republic emanate from the Constitution, and Congress cannot pass laws, and local legislative councils cannot pass ordinances that violate the Constitution. Likewise, the Executive branch, from the national to the local levels, cannot perform acts that are contrary to the spirit and intent of the Constitution.

While some provisions of the Constitution would require enabling laws, others are self-executory and do not need any further legislation for them to take effect. Violating the Constitution can lead to a law or ordinance enacted by Congress or any local legislative body being nullified partly or wholly. An executive act can be reversed or rendered without authority if it is judged to violate the Constitution. The ultimate arbiter of the constitutionality of legislation and executive action is the Supreme Court, whose decisions are final





Talk of amending the ConstitutionThe Marcos Jr. administration is rumored to push for the amendment of the 1987 Constitution, sparking debates on the ulterior motive behind it. The imperfections of the current Constitution are acknowledged, but the conditions for rewriting it are questioned.

Speaker's Proposal for Shift to Parliamentary GovernmentThe article discusses Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez's proposal for a shift to parliamentary government and the importance of following the correct steps mandated by the Constitution.

Freedom of the Press: A Fundamental LibertyThe author discusses the importance of freedom of the press and its significance in his life.

Senators denounce Cha-cha 'bribers'Senators Imee Marcos and Jinggoy Estrada denounce the reported attempt by some Charter change (Cha-cha) proponents to bribe local government leaders into signing a petition to amend the Constitution. The tradition of kissing or touching the venerated image of the Black Nazarene before it is brought back to the Quiapo church in the Traslacion, or procession, was interrupted for three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senator Marcos urges Senate to investigate alleged payoffs in Charter change campaignSenator Maria Josefa Imelda 'Imee' Marcos has filed a resolution urging the Senate to investigate the alleged 'payoffs and misrepresentation' in the signature campaign to push for Charter change (Cha-cha). Reports suggest that P20 million was offered to each congressional district that could deliver the needed number of signatures to support the people's initiative to amend the Constitution.

Senator to Challenge Unconstitutional Funds in National BudgetSenate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III plans to file a petition before the Supreme Court to challenge the additional P450 billion in unprogrammed funds in the 2024 national budget. Pimentel said he has been talking to a member of the House of Representatives who wants to join him in filing a case. He believes the budget violates the Constitution on two counts: expenditures without an appropriation made by law and the lack of scrutiny due to its length.

