The Importance of Research in Tertiary Institutions

If there’s one lesson to be learned from all these observations, it is this one: putting pressure on tertiary institutions to produce research is not going to help. There are many ways to appreciate universities and colleges. In the Philippines, the public values tertiary institutions based on different metrics. Most of the time, a university’s reputation is based on the performance of its graduates in board exams.

Filipinos are generally aware of which universities are strong in, say, nursing, civil engineering, law, medicine, accountancy, and architecture. A university’s passing rates in these fields are thus important. To this metric could be added many others: employability of its graduates, performance in sports, the quality of teaching, and acceptance rates. These are all important for universities to thrive. I feel though that one area that needs more emphasis is research. I say this given my experience having been a professor and a university administrator. I have also collaborated with many colleagues around the country





