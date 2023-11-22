The Importance of Finding a Balance in Parental Engagement

Parents today are more engaged with their children than ever before. However, they also worry about not doing enough, which can have negative impacts. The pressure on mothers to be engaged with their children is affecting their well-being. The question of how much attention is enough arises. The answer lies in finding a balance between neglect and over-engagement. Secure attachment to a parent or caregiver is crucial for a child's development.





