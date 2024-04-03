The Impact of Summer Heat on Education

When I was growing up, many of my friends could not wait for summer to arrive. It is a time for vacation, to take a break from homework and exams, and to go to the beach or the nearby amusement park. These days, it seems like summer has become a year-long experience. And many people are not looking forward to the weather that comes with it. A study showed that nearly 9 out of 10 teachers, with their students, suffer from heat stress during their classes.
The unbearable summer heat has been cited as the reason for over 1,000 schools opting for remote learning during 2023’s summer months. It is also a significant factor for the school calendar being transitioned back to the previous one that started in June
