The Impact of Summer Heat on Education

When I was growing up, many of my friends could not wait for summer to arrive. It is a time for vacation, to take a break from homework and exams, and to go to the beach or the nearby amusement park. These days, it seems like summer has become a year-long experience. And many people are not looking forward to the weather that comes with it. A study showed that nearly 9 out of 10 teachers, with their students, suffer from heat stress during their classes.

The unbearable summer heat has been cited as the reason for over 1,000 schools opting for remote learning during 2023’s summer months. It is also a significant factor for the school calendar being transitioned back to the previous one that started in June

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PAGASA warns of 'dangerous' heat index in 11 areas on Black SaturdayPAGASA warned of heat indexes reaching 'danger levels' in almost a dozen areas in the Philippines on Black Saturday, with continued exposure possibly causing heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

PAGASA: Peak of summer heat will be felt April to MayState weather bureau PAGASA said the heat index during the summer season would peak in April and May.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Beat the heat with e-commerce deals for summerDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Practical tips to keep cool when the summer heat starts making you sickHere are a few doctor-approved suggestions to keep cool in this extremely hot summer.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Humanitarian orgs raise alarm on heat as summer nearsExtreme heat is one of the most deadly problems from climate change even though it receives less attention than other knock-on effects like hurricanes and flooding, two of the world's leading humanitarian organizations warned Thursday.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Jollibee makes summer ‘extra saya’ with new Pinoy Summer SpecialsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »