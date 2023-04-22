The Impact of Climate Disasters on Women in Asia-Pacific

The United Nations has heralded the era of global boiling, as the world witnessed more extreme weather than ever before. Here in Asia-Pacific, the threat posed by climate-fueled disasters is especially severe. Not only is Asia-Pacific the most disaster-prone region in the world, but it is also home to 75 percent of individuals who are exposed to natural disasters globally.
As climate disasters become more frequent and severe, it’s critical to safeguard the livelihoods of the most at risk, particularly women in the developing Asia-Pacific region. Hindered by gender biases, a lot of women in these areas lag behind in health care, education, and economic opportunities. Extreme weather that disrupts paid work increases the burden on women to harvest and procure sufficient food for their familie
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Asia Pacific Climate Week 2023: Enhancing Cooperation and Discussing Climate Solutions in the RegionGovernment leaders, businesses, and civil society organizations gather in Johor Bahru to enhance cooperation and discuss climate solutions in Asia and the Pacific. The region is vulnerable to climate change impacts such as rising sea levels and extreme weather events. The Asia Pacific Climate Week 2023 aims to promote regional collaboration and global solidarity in addressing these challenges.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »
Asia-Pacific Climate Week Concludes with Call for Active Participation in COP28 NegotiationsThis year’s Asia-Pacific Climate Week concluded after five days of discussion on the region’s climate priorities, with the United Nations urging participants to play an active role in the upcoming COP28 negotiations.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »
Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »