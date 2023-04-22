The Impact of Climate Disasters on Women in Asia-Pacific

The United Nations has heralded the era of global boiling, as the world witnessed more extreme weather than ever before. Here in Asia-Pacific, the threat posed by climate-fueled disasters is especially severe. Not only is Asia-Pacific the most disaster-prone region in the world, but it is also home to 75 percent of individuals who are exposed to natural disasters globally.

As climate disasters become more frequent and severe, it’s critical to safeguard the livelihoods of the most at risk, particularly women in the developing Asia-Pacific region. Hindered by gender biases, a lot of women in these areas lag behind in health care, education, and economic opportunities. Extreme weather that disrupts paid work increases the burden on women to harvest and procure sufficient food for their familie





