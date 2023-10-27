As we ushered in 2023, Artificial Intelligence (AI) claimed the spotlight, dominating headlines and capturing interest of diverse industries in the Philippines. Its influence has permeated sectors ranging from media, finance, energy, and customer service. This surge in adoption begs a vital question: is AI a friend or a foe?commissioned by Alibaba Cloud revealed that 98% of businesses in the Philippines prefer to collaborate with cloud vendors committed to sustainability.

Energy Expert’s dashboard shows carbon footprint of temporary construction at the Olympic Esports Week Since its global launch, Energy Expert has aided over 2,900 businesses and organizations in saving energy and reducing carbon emissions across its operations. Its latest partners include the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee,. During the event, the Energy Expert introduced a sustainability web application encouraging participants to adopt a low-carbon lifestyle, raising awareness on eco-friendly behaviors such as green travel, waste sorting, recycling, and food waste reduction.

Alibaba Cloud’s sustainability web application helps participants of the Asian Games adopt low-carbon behaviors., which played an essential role in promoting inclusivity, especially for the hearing-impaired community. Xiaomo became accessible as a mini-app integrated into Alipay, the payment platform, serving as a sign language interpreter for two-way translation between sign language and spoken Chinese. headtopics.com

Alibaba Cloud’s virtual avatar supports two-way translation between sign language and Chinese spoken language Xiaomo’s influence extended to media broadcasts and information dissemination, providing real-time sign language translations during video broadcasts and incorporating sign language in the Asian Games Organizing Committee’s news announcements. This demonstrated the broader impact of AI in breaking down communication barriers and ensuring inclusivity, highlighting its potential as a force for positive change.

