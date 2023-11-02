The humiliating downfall of Japan’s Johnny & Associates

The international reckoning of Kitagawa’s abuse has led to the agency’s public downfall. It’s also catalyzed many emotions among victims of abuse and fans of the male talent produced by Johnny & Associates’ rebranding efforts as a meaningless symbolic gesture, a desperate attempt to stay afloat amidst calls for the company to shut down.

. The documentary exposed Kitagawa’s abuse allegations as “Japan’s secret sex scandal” as well as the national media cover-up that impeded justice.Now under the leadership of the new CEO and former Johnny’s talent Noriyuki Higashiyama, the company promises reparations for victims. with the agency and their talents, fans have been left wondering what the future holds for the once-titan company of Japanese entertainment.

In some cases, fans’ conception of their favorite celebrity’s stardom can extend to the company that produced these talents.Johnny & Associates certainly fits the bill with their creation of fan communities around their male talents, or as they are colloquially known, Diehard fans have been known to defend their favorite celebrities against criticism, shutting down viewpoints they perceive may tarnish their idol’s image.

If observations of existing fan culture are any indication, we should anticipate that some fans could remain emotionally invested in the agency, regardless of the dire implications of the scandal.. Johnny & Associates fans must not use their power and presence within transnational networks to divert attention away from the talent agency’s abuse.

