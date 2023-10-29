The Hospital at Maayo unveils cutting-edge athletic program for peak performance

The Hospital at Maayo inaugurated its groundbreaking athletic program, a holistic approach to fitness on Monday, October 23, 2023.The Athletics Program caters to athletes and active individuals seeking to enhance their well-being and optimize their physical performance. It comprises a diverse array of disciplines, encompassing Respiratory Health, Physical Wellness, Rehabilitation, and Nutrition.Dr.

Package A: Maayo Fit Ideal for beginners, the Maayo Fit package includes a wide range of services such as Resting ECG, CPET with heart zone training and sports-specific consultation with intervention, Myofascial Therapy, Personalized Fitness Training, and Basic Nutritional Counseling. This package is priced at P9,500.

