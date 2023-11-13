The History of 19 East: From Restaurant to Top Live Music Venue

19 East became a top crowd drawer in the metro after it installed high-end sounds and lights equipment that set it apart from other venues. The history of top live music venue 19 East is a peculiar one. Owner Wowee Posadas decided to open it only after a leasing agreement with Dencio’s fell through. Posadas—also the bandleader/keyboardist of Black Cows and a lawyer by day—reveals 19 East encountered rough sailing in its first two years. And there came a time when he almost gave up.

Sometime in 2002, the lot currently occupied by 19 East was supposed to be the site of Dencio’s Bar & Grill. But then its owner canceled the contract at the last minute because he needed to migrate to the United States. I figured that if the property was good enough for Dencio’s to operate a restaurant, then it’s good enough for my own plans, too. Hence, 19 East opened its doors to the public on Nov. 27, 2003—first as a restaurant serving Filipino cuisine. Unfortunately, the business didn’t do well. It was only in 2005 when we added live entertainment that things started to pick u

