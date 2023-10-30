The Hamas tunnel city beneath Gaza

Watch more on iWantTFC What lies in wait for Israeli ground troops in Gaza, security sources say, is a Hamas tunnel network hundreds of kilometres long and up to 80 meters deep, described by one freed hostage as "a spider's web".

The Palestinian Islamist group has different kinds of tunnels running beneath the sandy 360-sq-km coastal strip and its borders - including attack, smuggling, storage and operational burrows, Western and Middle East sources familiar with the matter said.

The estimate of hundreds of kilometers is widely accepted by security analysts, even though the blockaded coastal strip is only 40km (25 miles) long. With Israel in full control of Gaza's air and sea access and 59km of its 72km land borders - with Egypt 13km to the south - tunnels provide one of the few ways for Hamas to bring in weapons, equipment and people. headtopics.com

While it and other Palestinian groups are secretive about their networks, recently released Israeli hostage, 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz, said: "It looked like a spider's web, many, many tunnels," adding: "We walked kilometres under the ground."

Israeli security sources say Israel's heavy aerial bombardments have caused little damage to the tunnel infrastructure with Hamas naval commandos able to launch a seaborne attack targeting coastal communities near Gaza this week. headtopics.com

“They dug a whole city underneath Gaza, connected with tunnels that are dozens of kilometres long. These tunnels have everything in them, huge headquarters, storage, connection to rocket launches.” said Amir Avivi, a former brigadier general whose senior positions in the Israeli military included deputy commander of the Gaza division, tasked with tackling tunnels.

Hamas: Battling Israeli troops on the ground in GazaThe armed wing of Hamas said late Friday its fighters were battling Israeli forces inside Gaza, after Israel said it would expand its ground operations against the Palestinian militant group in the territory. Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza after night raids targeting Hamas tunnelsIsrael pounded the Hamas-run Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes on Saturday after an intense night of attacks when it said 150 'underground targets' were hit. Read more ⮕

Gaza under blackout as Israel reports ‘good progress’ in war against HamasGaza is under an almost complete communications blackout, with internet and phone services cut for more than 12 hours by Saturday morning Read more ⮕

Israel presses ground campaign vs Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warIsraeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group. Read more ⮕

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war deaths exceed 8,000Defining the News Read more ⮕

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in ‘second stage’ of Gaza warPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Israelis to expect a 'long and hard' campaign but stopped short of calling the current incursions an invasion Read more ⮕