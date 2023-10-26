“The great veil that was holding back war has been torn”

There is not a bit of doubt in me, as well as in the minds of prominent Catholic personalities worldwide, that the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Synod on Synodality now being held in the Vatican are the prophesied events ushering in the Great Tribulation that will worsen, in a magnitude as never before, in the coming years.As much has been confirmed in recent messages conveyed by Heaven which prophesied that the events are to spread worldwide, along with fiercer onslaught from nature.

The message of the Blessed Mother to third degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla on Oct. 17, 2023 confirm the commencement of the Great Tribulation. The Blessed Mother said: “Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, receive My Blessing.“Your faith must remain firm, my children, faith is the defense of my Divine Son’s children. “Beloved children, you are walking in the midst the winds of war and pain.

10-K cops to secure BSKE in Central LuzonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Execs discuss conditions of 2 San Fernando flyoversSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

NLEX to deploy 1,500 traffic personnel during UndasSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

'No Untoward' incidentSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

CSF students get aid from Guv, BMSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cebu City ‘unable’ to meet P50 billion budget for ‘23SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕