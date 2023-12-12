The Grand Bohol Harvest Showcases Bohol's Native Products and Creativity

The world turned its attention to Panglao, Bohol from November 24 to 25, 2023, as The Grand Bohol Harvest took center stage at the BE Grand Resort Bohol’s Grand Convention Center. The Grand Bohol Harvest was a two-fold activity to drive the spotlight on Bohol’s native products and the creative ways to put them into cuisine and fashion.

The event was nothing short of extraordinary as a scrumptious selection of one-of-a-kind dishes made and curated by some of the best chefs in the industry, was laden for the attendees to enjoy. It was followed by a floral fashion show that beautifully showcased floral arrangements, intricately done by over 20 floriculturists and florists hailing from different corners of the globe. The well-attended events included BE Grand Resort Bohol's own Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, the blessing of its new “Bridge” restaurant, and the launch of its Christmas gingerbread castle, all held back-to-back..Food and wine tastin





sunstaronline » / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gun-for-Hire Group Arrested in BoholCEBU CITY, Philippines – Members of a suspected gun-for-hire group that is based in Bohol landed in jail after they were caught by authorities during a buy-bust operation early on Thursday morning, October 19... CDNDigital

Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Family of Missing Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Contestant Remains HopefulThe family of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 contestant Catherine Camilon continues to be hopeful for her safe return home, more than a month since she has been missing. Click the photo to read more:

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Max Verstappen Wins Las Vegas Grand PrixRed Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates his 18th victory of the season in Las Vegas, joining Sebastian Vettel on Formula One's all-time winners' list. Verstappen's win came after a penalty and a collision with George Russell.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix: A High Roller's ExtravaganzaThe Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to be an extravagant event for high rollers, with expensive hospitality packages and exorbitant hotel rates. The race aims to attract the highest of the high rollers rather than new fans or grow the American audience.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Samantha Panlilio shows support for Michelle DeeThe Miss Grand Philippines 2021 titleholder is off to El Salvador to watch Michelle Dee compete in this year's Miss Universe pageant.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Stay at Willow House, a Stylish and Cozy Marikina HomeBring a close group of friends or family to Willow House, a stylish but cozy Marikina home complete with an outdoor patio and pool. Once we stepped inside the grand wooden front doors, we were proven quite right – The Willow House was one of the most beautiful home AirBnbs we’ve seen! The spacious first level boasts of an open floor plan, consisting of a living room, dining area, and open kitchen, brightly lit by the ceiling-to-floor French glass windows and sliding doors. The stylish home seamlessly merges industrial-modern interiors with classic, Parisian elements; it felt very luxurious, but not uncomfortable.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »