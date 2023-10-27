The French question everything and so must we

In France, thinkers, politicians, professionals, stakeholders, civil society, and the general public gather one evening in the year to address issues that concern humanity, following the French cultural tradition of exchanging thoughts and questioning everything.

A CULTURAL EXCHANGE Brilliant minds come together to share ideas, as organized by the French Embassy, in cooperation with Alliance française de Manille, and the National Museum of the Philippines Following the French cultural tradition of exchanging thoughts and questioning everything, the French Ministry of Culture through the Institut Français and the network of French Embassies and in the world, invites thinkers, politicians, professionals, stakeholders, civil society, and the general public to gather one evening in the year to address issues that concern humanity.) to see how man’s growing interaction with nature has affected our existence.

Television journalist and documentary producer Howie Severino moderated the discussion that highlighted issues on food security and the conservation of heritage to ensure sustainability. A PASSION FOR FASHION A fashion show took place during the event showcasing clothes and textiles crafted through traditional and sustainable means headtopics.com

In true French fashion, and in time for the Paris Fashion Week, the Night of Ideas included a fashion show that featured clothes and textiles that were crafted following traditional and sustainable principles, particularly by designers Twinkle Ferraren, Muni Muni by Lara Rapanan and Alyanna Pfeider, and Maison Métisse by Adrienne Charuel.

In the Marble hall of the museum was an exhibit of sustainable and upcycled products presented by Artifeks, Maison Métisse, Everything Green, Gree-ne-las, Twinkle Ferraren, Style Isle, TenTwenty Kids, and Barrio Studios. headtopics.com

