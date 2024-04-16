The Farm at San Benito Promotes Indigenous Vegetables for a Healthy Diet

The Farm at San Benito's Halal-certified Alive! Restaurant serves tasty Vegan food such as : Plant-based Meat and Cheese Pizza; Vegetable Crudités with Hummus; Mung Bean and Rice Noodles; and Eggless Ube CakeMANILA, Philippines — When one says “ healthy diet ,” salad is among the first things that come to mind, and to make a salad, people think about vegetables such as lettuce and kale.
DOST cited the Nutritional Guidelines for Filipinos revised in 2012, which not only recommends eating a variety of food every day but also eating more vegetables and fruits daily to get the essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber for regulation of body processes. According to DOST, indigenous vegetables should be prioritized since these are grown in local farms whose processes are easily seen and known by its consumers, unlike imported ones where the use of chemicals and fertilizers are unknown.
In response to the increasing demand for Muslim-friendly destinations, The Farm at San Benito has not only achieved Halal certification for Alive! Vegan Restaurant, but also as a Muslim-friendly accommodation destination. The Farm aims to provide a harmonious balance between luxury, cultural sensitivity, and holistic well-being.
The Farm At San Benito Indigenous Vegetables Healthy Diet Philippines Holistic Medical Wellness Resort
