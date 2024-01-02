The Evolution of Writing with Technology

TECHNOLOGY, when used correctly, brings a lot of good to humans. They provide invaluable support that makes us more efficient in our tasks. I remember when the only way to write articles was to use a typewriter. One simple mistake, one misspelled word, and your document is soiled. Eventually, deleting words became as easy as typing them. Most word processing programs on computers automatically correct your spelling and sentence construction.

Nowadays, we have chatbots such as ChatGPT, Bard and Bing Chat that can generate content, such as an essay, short story, poem, or even a computer code, from prompts provided by the user. We have come a long way from when humans did most of the thinking and doing. Before, when you used a typewriter, the words and sentences — even the errors you committed — were all your own. The typewriter is a mechanical tool that will print out the words in ink for you. With artificial intelligence, or AI, you have something that will fill in the blanks for you and co-create with you





