The Endangered Sinarapan: A Story of Capitalism and Profit-Seeking

I COME from Buhi in Camarines Sur, a place that is well-known for a lake that is the habitat of the smallest edible fish in the world, which we call 'sinarapan.' I still have childhood memories of it being cooked and prepared in various ways, including drying it as 'dinaing,' a feat which the unfamiliar thought was a joke since they cannot imagine how to turn a fish that is averaging a half centimeter in size into 'badî' or dried fish.

There were also other types of fish that used to abound in the 18 square kilometers of freshwater that comprised Lake Buhi. We had the native tilapia, which we called 'atas,' and the native 'karpa,' which was tastier than the carp I've had in other places. But sinarapan was the star of the show, the one that made our town land a place in textbooks and almanacs all over the world.Sadly, the allure of capitalism and profit-seeking, when people began farming tilapia species and virtually converted a large portion of the lake into fish cages, has turned sinarapan into an endangered specie





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disparities in Funding for Endangered Species Recovery in the USFederal government data reveals disparities in funding for endangered species recovery in the US, with a significant portion allocated to just two types of fish.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

St. Luke’s Medical Center achieves historic first with robotic-assisted kidney transplant in the PhilippinesPrepare to be moved by an extraordinary act of selflessness as a mother's love knows no bounds; she generously donates her kidney to her son. This incredible story showcases the power of compassion and the miracles that can be achieved through medical advancements. This medical breakthrough is interwoven with the heartfelt story of the Pineda family, whose journey epitomizes the resilience of the human spirit and the remarkable capabilities of modern medicine.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Bone Talk: A Gripping Young-Adult Novel Set in the PhilippinesSummary of Candy Gourlay's novel, 'Bone Talk,' set in the Philippines during the American colonization. The story follows Samkad, a young boy from a tribe in the jungle, as he encounters a strange man and discovers a long-lost brother. The arrival of the Americans brings war and change to Samkad's homeland.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Dominates Golden GlobesChristopher Nolan's drama 'Oppenheimer' wins big at the Golden Globes, taking home five prizes including best drama and best director. The film explores the story of the inventor of the atomic bomb and is praised for its unique approach. 'Barbie,' another summer hit, misses out on the best comedy film award to 'Poor Things.'

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Deaf Native American Superhero Series 'Echo' Aims to Reinvigorate Disney's Marvel FranchiseStreaming series 'Echo' tells the story of Maya Lopez, a former villain who rediscovers her Indigenous roots in her Oklahoma hometown. The series features sign language and subtitles, and works closely with Choctaw Nation leaders for authenticity.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Fresh Mineral Water from Bhutan's Himalayan FoothillsMonsoon rains have finally passed and floods blocking the lone dirt road have retreated enough for a small truck to climb these Himalayan foothills to a gurgling spring. Workers inside a small plant ferry sleek glass bottles along a conveyer. The bottles, filled with a whoosh of this natural mineral water, are labeled, packed into cases and placed inside a truck for a long ride. Ganesh Iyer, who heads the operation, watches like a nervous dad, later pulling out his phone, as any proud parent might, to show the underground cavern the waters have formed in this pristine kingdom, the world’s last Shangri-La.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »