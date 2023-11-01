The day of the dead

And so with words, I hope to honor the loved ones I lost during the pandemic and long before; the men and women leaders or public servants gone too soon; my brave colleagues murdered for doing their jobs; the activists and rights workers; the victims of Rody Duterte’s bloody drug war. My thoughts are also with the growing number of people, the men, women and children – especially the children – killed in the still ravaging Israel-Hamas conflict.The pain doesn’t come only when your mind is blank.

There were no dog memorial parks yet back then, no place to send our departed pets, no send-off ceremony, no closure. We didn’t know how to say goodbye to a dog that brought us so much joy. He was always there, giddy with excitement when our school bus arrived to drop us off at our gate at the end of each school day. He would carry our bags around his neck the whole stretch of the long driveway to our house.

Life is never the same. Love and death are conjoined after all and the pain of death is as intense as the love you shared. We tell ourselves: should have booked that trip, should have answered that call, should have uttered those words; should have been there.

Three months after being promoted as Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff, it was only last week that Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. officially took his oath before his Commander-in-Chief, President Ferdinand “Bongbong”...

In recent months my mother has been increasingly talking with my father – across the dining table, while seated in the living room.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.