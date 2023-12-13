The Cost of Free Social Media: Targeted Advertising

While Facebook and other social media services appear to be free, they actually make money through targeted advertising. This refers to the practice of displaying ads to users based on their characteristics, interests, and online behavior. We consent to this in exchange for using their platforms.
Study Finds Social Media Platforms Failed to Combat Disinformation in Favor of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.BAD ACTORS WENT BEYOND EFFORTS TO MISINFORM AND DISINFORM FILIPINO VOTERS Social media platforms' overemphasis on weeding out false content to counter disinformation failed to combat the coordinated spread of false and twisted narratives in favor of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the 2022 elections, a new study on disinformation has found. Read:
The Negative Effects of Cutting Back on Social MediaCutting back on social media use can reduce both the positive and negative effects, according to new research.
