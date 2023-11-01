The Corrs make triumphant return to manila with 2-day sold-out show

The night began with the spirited opening act of Germein, an Australian indie pop-rock sister band, setting the stage for a memorable evening. The crowd was already buzzing with excitement as they eagerly awaited the main event.
The setlist was a nostalgic journey through The Corrs’ greatest hits, including What Can I Do, Little Lies, Don’t Say You Love Me, and Haste to the Wedding. During the performance of So Young, the infectious energy had fans on their feet, grooving and singing along.As the main set concluded, The Corrs briefly left the stage, only to be welcomed back by the deafening cheers of the crowd demanding more.
This two-day, sold-out concert was not just a musical event; it was a testament to The Corrs’ enduring popularity and their ability to bridge generations. As fans exited the Smart Araneta Coliseum, some were still singing, unable to get over the magical experience they had just witnessed. The Corrs, with their harmonious blend of folk and pop, proved once again that they are not just a family band but a timeless musical institution, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of their Filipino fans.
"Those who love deeply never grow old; they may die of old age, but they die young." — Arthur W. Pinero,...
