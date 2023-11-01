The Corrs make triumphant return to manila with 2-day sold-out show

The night began with the spirited opening act of Germein, an Australian indie pop-rock sister band, setting the stage for a memorable evening. The crowd was already buzzing with excitement as they eagerly awaited the main event.

The setlist was a nostalgic journey through The Corrs’ greatest hits, including What Can I Do, Little Lies, Don’t Say You Love Me, and Haste to the Wedding. During the performance of So Young, the infectious energy had fans on their feet, grooving and singing along.As the main set concluded, The Corrs briefly left the stage, only to be welcomed back by the deafening cheers of the crowd demanding more.

This two-day, sold-out concert was not just a musical event; it was a testament to The Corrs’ enduring popularity and their ability to bridge generations. As fans exited the Smart Araneta Coliseum, some were still singing, unable to get over the magical experience they had just witnessed. The Corrs, with their harmonious blend of folk and pop, proved once again that they are not just a family band but a timeless musical institution, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of their Filipino fans.

“Those who love deeply never grow old; they may die of old age, but they die young.” — Arthur W. Pinero,...In what has become an annual tradition to welcome the Yuletide season, Mariah Carey has released her 2023 video, rallying...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN PHILIPPINES: Manila North, South cemeteries all set for UndasThe Manila North and Manila South cemeteries are ready for the expected large crowds this Undas.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Libo-libo nagpalipas ng gabi sa Manila Memorial ParkPuwedeng mag-overnight sa Manila Memorial Park sa Parañaque City kaya naman aabot na rin sa libu-libo ang mga dumalaw doon.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: WATCH: The Manila Times CSI On The Go!: Star-studded Opulence Halloween BallWATCH: The Manila Times CSI On The Go!: Star-studded Opulence Halloween Ball

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Fireman injured in Manila blazeThree other firefighters suffered injuries in the fire in Sampaloc, Manila that reached the second alarm.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Mga makasaysayang personalidad na nakalibing sa Manila North, bisitahinSa mahigit 2 milyong taong nakahimlay sa sementeryo, ilan din sa mga dinadalaw ng mga tao ay ang puntod ng mga kilalang taong namuno at gumawa ng kasaysayan.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Toilet humor at the Manila International AirportYOU'VE got to hand it to Filipinos, who have now turned to social media to vent against the surreal and inefficient ways things are run in the Philippines.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕