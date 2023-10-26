‘The Cheating Game’ streams on Netflix starting October 26

THE GMA film The Cheating Game will be available worldwide on the popular streaming platform Netflix beginning October 26. Top-billed by Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz, the film delves into the psyche of two individuals who react differently to betrayal after being cheated.

In The Cheating Game, Hope (Julie) is an idealistic young professional who thinks she can change the world. She is devoted to her fiancé and the non-governmental organization (NGO) they’ve built together. That is, until a sex video of her boyfriend with another woman surfaces.

Walking away from the engagement, the NGO and the life she thought was hers, Hope starts her new career as a content producer in a company. Unknown to her, this firm moonlights as a troll factory. She becomes determined never to be outsmarted by a guy again. She designs a ‘cheat sheet’ detailing the ‘anatomy of a cheater’ and uses this as her guide as she navigates the dating world again. headtopics.com

She then meets Miguel (Rayver), a self-made businessman who gives off green flags for a partner. Hope thinks she has found the perfect guy. But as they become closer, long-kept secrets begin to surface.

Critics commend the film as it depicts a more mature, relatable, and realistic side to modern-day dating. Acclaimed Filipino screenwriter Ricky Lee described The Cheating Game as not a usual rom-com. headtopics.com

“I was expecting a typical rom-com, but it turned out to be so much more,” said Lee, the National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts. “Hindi ko ini-expect The Cheating Game is produced by GMA Public Affairs under GMA Pictures, and is cowritten and directed by best-selling author Rod Marmol.

The Cheating Game is available on Netflix worldwide beginning October 26. More information is available on www.gmanetwork.com.

