The Challenges of Data-driven Decision Making and the Role of Cloud-native Solutions

DATA-driven decision making is a core ambition for most modern organizations to effectively understand current performance, identify risk and plan for the future. Yet many organizations remain overwhelmed by the amount of data they have. Despite investing in many data platforms and technologies, business benefits haven’t always eventuated. Getting rapid access to the right data, and in a form where it can be quickly analyzed and interpreted, is still a challenge.

So, do organizations need to invest in new data platforms to create business-changing benefits? Do cloud native solutions provide the best option? Or are data meshes the right way to move forward?MANY organizations have chosen to address data warehouses and data-lake challenges by moving towards cloud-native database-as-a-service environments. These provide a single secure platform for an organization to store, manage and analyze its data using a range of data analysis and manipulation tools. Cloud-native data environments offer several benefits over traditional on-premises data environment





🏆 8. BusinessMirror » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Entrepreneurs narrate challenges in scaling, highlight essence of newfound ‘bayanihan’During the peak of the pandemic, aspiring entrepreneurs took a chance at building their own businesses within the comfort of their own homes.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »

Embrace digitalization, Budget chief challenges LGUs in MindanaoCAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman reiterated her challenge to local government units (LGUs) in Mindanao to embrace digitalization in all forms of transactions and processes, emphasizing its vital role in good local governance and public financial management.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »

Terrence Romeo challenges Kyt Jimenez to reach full potential, dominate PBAPBA star Terrence Romeo says he is excited to share the court with San Miguel draftee Kyt Jimenez

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »

Embracing authenticity: Pepsi’s iconic rebrand challenges individuals to become bolderAfter fifteen years, Pepsi introduced a new look to mark its next phase in the Philippines.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »

The Palparan case: Key witness challenges latest acquittalRaymond Manalo asks a regional trial court to take a second look at the same evidence that already convicted retired major general Jovito Palparan

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »

King Charles III seeks to visit Kenya amidst historical challengesLONDON: King Charles III wants to look to the future when his state visit to Kenya starts on Tuesday. But first he will have to confront the past.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »