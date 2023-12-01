The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Draws Parallels Between Panem and Palestine

In the fictional dystopian nation of Panem, a fascist government treats people as animals, imprisons and enslaves populations, limits their resources, and punishes uprisings and protests against this corruption and oppression. With the timely release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, audiences liken the inhumane conditions in Panem to Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Olivia Rodrigo drops 'Can’t Catch Me Now' for 'Hunger Games' prequel soundtrackFilipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo released her song for the official soundtrack of the 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.'
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Olivia Rodrigo drops 'Can’t Catch Me Now' for 'Hunger Games' prequel soundtrackFilipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo released her song for the official soundtrack of the 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.'
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »
Olivia Rodrigo drops 'Can’t Catch Me Now' for 'Hunger Games' prequel soundtrackFilipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo released her song for the official soundtrack of the 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.'
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Olivia Rodrigo drops 'Can’t Catch Me Now' for 'Hunger Games' prequel soundtrackFilipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo released her song for the official soundtrack of the 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.'
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »