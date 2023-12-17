The Acronym VUCA: Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity

I AM sure you would agree with me when I say that it is not only the unpredictability of the modern age that keeps on surprising us but also the acronyms that theorists concoct to describe it.The acronym 'VUCA' has been a popular one for quite some time now. It is still used up to the present. VUCA stands for volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity.

Motivational speakers and those who deliver talks or lectures on leadership have 'butchered' this acronym, ripping it to shreds time and again to drive home the point that organizations today, whether in business or the academe, face the fiercest of environments in order to survive. This situation is encapsulated in VUCA.Unbeknownst to many, VUCA was already an acronym used in the 1980s and 1990s by the military to describe the perilous conditions of war being waged through the uncanny ways of terrorists and revolutionary soldiers in war-torn countries and colonie





