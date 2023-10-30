That’s so fetch! Best characters to dress up as this Halloween, according to PH celebs

Dressing up as your favorite real-life and fictional characters is the surest way to come up with a costume that’s bound to impress. With Halloween just around the corner, let’s turn to these Filipino celebrities to show us how it’s done! For a quick and easy group outfit that’s timeless and instantly recognizable, grab a bunch of gal pals and go as the Plastics fromdid.

’s simple yet classy take on what a modern-day Disney princess would wear is to die for. But if you’d like to stick a little truer to the original, check out’s fit for their version of the classic Snow White. Feel free to make tweaks and make your Disney princess costume your own! There’s just something about giving the enchanting and magical feel of a classic fairy tale a dark twist.

Dressing up as evil creatures for Halloween ‘dangerous’With Halloween just a few days away, Roman Catholic exorcists are warning people not to wear costumes resembling evil creatures because it not only glorifies these entities, worse, it might make the person wearing the costume attractive to the demonic entity. Read more ⮕

South Korean night-life district mourns dead a year after Halloween crushIn the days before Halloween, seasonal decorations normally adorn the alleys that house the district's hottest nightclubs and bars, but this year, posters and flowers commemorating the dead took their place Read more ⮕

Morticia Addams-style spook, more Halloween costume tipsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Spooky Netflix picks for Halloween seasonDefining the News Read more ⮕

‘Haunted Harvest’ Halloween PartySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Mob storms Russian airport looking for IsraelisMOSCOW, Russia: A mob looking for Israelis and Jews overran an airport in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Sunday, after rumors spread that a flight was arriving from Israel. Read more ⮕