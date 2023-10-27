Thailand’s ruling party chooses a Shinawatra as new leader

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s ruling Pheu Thai Party named Paetongtarn Shinawatra as its new leader on Friday, October 27, continuing the billionaire family’s political dominance for the last quarter century.

The party managed to form a coalition with rival pro-military conservative parties after the progressive Move Forward Party, which won most seats, was blocked by an unelected senate in its bid to form a government. headtopics.com

“Pheu Thai will continue with its important mission in improving people’s livelihood,” she told hundreds of party members at the party headquarters in Bangkok after being elected by members in a general assembly.

Paetongtarn, a former businesswoman with a degree in hotel management from England’s University of Surrey, also thanked her father Thaksin, whom she said taught and inspired her about politics and public life. headtopics.com

Thaksin’s eight-year sentence was commuted to one by King Maha Vajiralongkorn in September. He is serving his conviction at hospital after falling ill on his first night in prison.

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

rapplerdotcom »