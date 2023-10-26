Thailand is the emerging hub for food, nutraceutical, beverage ingredients

This was the assessment made by Rungphech Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director – ASEAN, Informa Markets as some 1,000 nutraceutical, food and beverage ingredient companies from 45 countries recently gathered at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) last month to participate in two events: Fi Asia 2023 or Food Ingredients Asia 2023 and Vitafoods Asia 2023.
“The two shows mainly concentrate on ingredients for food, beverages and nutraceuticals. We have the producers bring their materials to the show and we have buyers looking out for raw ingredients. If you don’t have a business but have agricultural products, you can come to the show to see what is happening to your commodity,” Chitanuwat said.
"Since we did not know what this trade show was all about, we took the opportunity to come over. We are actually looking and seeing how this will benefit the food industry either as a supplier or a buyer of certain raw materials or expanding the network of suppliers who are in the same industry," Lantayona said.She added that while Thailand and the Philippines had similar raw materials, Thailand had the technology to convert these raw materials into value added products.
Benson Sian, founder and CEO of Natural Quality Corporation, was part of the Philippine delegation, said he was invited to attend the trade shows to find out the various trends, to benchmark the country and see how Philippine branded products can be positioned.
"South Korea has less people outside of the country but they are able to brand themselves and have the whole world fascinated by their products. We can do that as well for our products," he added. "I'd like to know where we are in relation to all our products, and this gathering provides us with that opportunity to learn. I have been attending similar shows in North America but this is the first time I am attending this in an Asian country. Because of Covid, people do not want to travel that far so this is really a good idea," Sion added.