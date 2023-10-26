Thailand is the emerging hub for food, nutraceutical, beverage ingredients

This was the assessment made by Rungphech Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director – ASEAN, Informa Markets as some 1,000 nutraceutical, food and beverage ingredient companies from 45 countries recently gathered at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) last month to participate in two events: Fi Asia 2023 or Food Ingredients Asia 2023 and Vitafoods Asia 2023.

“The two shows mainly concentrate on ingredients for food, beverages and nutraceuticals. We have the producers bring their materials to the show and we have buyers looking out for raw ingredients. If you don’t have a business but have agricultural products, you can come to the show to see what is happening to your commodity,” Chitanuwat said.

“Since we did not know what this trade show was all about, we took the opportunity to come over. We are actually looking and seeing how this will benefit the food industry either as a supplier or a buyer of certain raw materials or expanding the network of suppliers who are in the same industry,” Lantayona said.She added that while Thailand and the Philippines had similar raw materials, Thailand had the technology to convert these raw materials into value added products. headtopics.com

Benson Sian, founder and CEO of Natural Quality Corporation, was part of the Philippine delegation, said he was invited to attend the trade shows to find out the various trends, to benchmark the country and see how Philippine branded products can be positioned.

“South Korea has less people outside of the country but they are able to brand themselves and have the whole world fascinated by their products. We can do that as well for our products,” he added. “I’d like to know where we are in relation to all our products, and this gathering provides us with that opportunity to learn. I have been attending similar shows in North America but this is the first time I am attending this in an Asian country. Because of Covid, people do not want to travel that far so this is really a good idea,” Sion added. headtopics.com

No 'gambles' from Martin as Bagnaia takes MotoGP lead to ThailandJorge Martin has pledged no more 'gambles', beginning with the Thailand MotoGP this weekend, after two ruinous races saw the Spaniard fall behind Francesco Bagnaia in the championship fight. Read more ⮕

Rod Stewart announces 'Live in Concert, One Last Time' Asia TourSir Rod Stewart, the legendary, two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is set to make his triumphant return to Asia with his Rod Stewart “Live in Concert, One Last Time” tour. Kicking off on March 4 in Kuala Lumpur, followed by Bangkok, Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, Manila, Singapore, and Tokyo. Read more ⮕

Myanmar reinstates family visits to prisoners to end a ban started during Covid-19 pandemicBANGKOK—Military-ruled Myanmar on Tuesday allowed prisoners to have family visitors from outside, a right that had been suspended for 3½ years because of the coronavirus pandemic, the military’s information office and prison officials said. Read more ⮕

PH isinusulong na health and wellness hub sa buong mundoPH, isinusulong bilang health and wellness hub sa buong mundo Read more ⮕

Health-care workers urged to create digital CV for more job opportunities abroadCareer online hub TrueProfile.io recently stressed to the local health-care workers the importance of creating a digital CV and saving their credentials and licenses within a Digital Wallet. Read more ⮕