Thai sugar crop outlook worsens as mills grapple with new export rules

The outlook has worsened since early September when Rangsit estimated output in 2023-24 at around 9 million tons and exports of 6 million tons next year compared with 8 million tons initially forecast for 2023. Drought has ravaged the plantations and reduced the amount of cane available for crushing. Thailand is one of the world’s top three exporters.

Now the industry also needs to grapple with the consequences of a government decision on Tuesday to list sugar as a controlled commodity, a move aimed at ensuring domestic supplies of the sweetener and keeping inflation in check. The addition to the control list is effective for one year.

“Exports will be affected and the industry will be hurt, including millers and cane farmers, as long as the government is slow to clear up uncertainties,” Rangsit said in an interview. “If exporting sugar becomes more difficult, it will disrupt global supply and the futures contracts we’ve already committed to.”

The government said Tuesday it will seek ways to supplement cane growers’ income and expects to propose a measure in a cabinet meeting in two weeks.Metals mostly dropped, following two days of gains, after Chinese factory activity contracted in October.

The figures suggest there’s still more work to do to get economic growth back on track in the top metals consumer after President Xi Jinping announced fresh support measures last week. Signs of solidity in the Chinese economy have improved sentiment toward raw materials in recent days, particularly as visible inventories contract.

