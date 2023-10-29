Thai star Mew Suppasit to Pinoy fans: Thank you for giving me your love

Thai actor and singer Mew Suppasit Jongcheveevat expressed his gratitude to Filipinos as he held his fan meeting in Manila..

Mew (มิว) is best known for the Thai BL (boys’ love) series “TharnType: The Series” and this was his second fan meeting in Manila since 2020. The “Mew 2023 Fanmeet in Manila” was held on Oct. 27 at the Samsung Hall of SM Aura Premier. “For sure. I missed the energy here,” said Mew when asked if he missed his Filipino fans.

Mew surprised attendees before the event by going out to the lobby to see the projects done by his fans, who screamed at the sight of him. During the fan meeting, Mew answered questions about his personal life and career through different segments. headtopics.com

When asked about his fashion style, he jokingly said, “Whenever…I’m naked. No shirt at all. No pants at all.” On his hidden talent, he said, “I can sleep everywhere.” On the songs he was currently listening to, he mentioned SB19’s “Gento” and “Despacito.” In the “Pinoy Henyo” game, Mew tried to guess words by asking the audience questions answerable by a “yes” or a “no.” Some of the words that he tried to guess were “Thailand” and “pad Thai.” A video containing messages from Filipino fans and a birthday cake were presented during the fan meeting. Fans also sang Eraserheads’ “With A Smile” for Mew.

“We have witnessed your journey all these years and we really admire you for always striving to be a better version of yourself each day,” Pinoy fans told Mew in the video. Polaroids of Mew taken at the venue were also given to fans who found Mew stickers under their seats. “Thank you so much for coming today. For you always supporting me, giving me your love. I don’t have much to say. Love you. If I say more, I’m gonna cry,” he said. Thai actor and singer Mew at his fan meeting in Manila on Oct. 27 (Jonathan Hicap) headtopics.com

