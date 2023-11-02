Texas Rangers capture first World Series title

Texas went undefeated in 11 contests on the road away from their suburban Dallas home ballpark, capped by sweeping three games in Phoenix over the Diamondbacks. The Rangers, who began as the Washington Senators in 1961 before relocating to Texas in 1972, had reached the World Series in 2010 and 2011, losing first to San Francisco and then St. Louis.

The D-backs suffered their first World Series defeat, having won the 2001 crown in their only prior appearance. "It was kind of a crazy game," Semien said."We got no-hit until the sixth or whatever inning it was. But we came through. Once Corey got the first hit everybody kind of woke up."

"Just happy to be part of this team," Seager said."We grind it and play through it. It's awesome right now." Semien then blasted a two-run homer into the left-field seats for a 5-0 Rangers lead to all-but settle matters.

"We weren't going to let up until the last out was made," Heim said."We fought hard. We came out on top."Bruce Bochy, who came out of retirement last year to manage the Rangers, won his fourth World Series title at age 68 after three with San Francisco.

