Texas on brink of World Series after Arizona rout

Texas had been rocked earlier Tuesday by confirmation that star outfielder Adolis Garcia and veteran pitcher Max Scherzer would play no further part in the series after picking up injuries in Monday's game three win in Phoenix.

Josh Jung got the first run on the board for Texas, scrambling home from third base after a wild pitch from Miguel Castro to make it 1-0 in the top of the second. Arizona, going with a bullpen game from the mound, pulled Castro for Kyle Nelson but the onslaught continued as Seager crushed a home run to center field for two more runs that made it 5-0.

Nelson was pulled to make way for Luis Frias, but still Texas dominated, with Jonah Heim reaching on a fielder's choice to load the bases. Semien then rubbed salt in with a three-run homer to left center field that brought home Heim and Jankowski for a 10-0 lead.

But by that stage the damage had been done and there was no way back for Arizona with Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning shutting down the Diamondbacks scoring.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: MLB: Texas on brink of World Series after Arizona routThe Texas Rangers unleashed an early barrage in an 11-7 defeat of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday to move within one victory of a first ever World Series.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Rangers bounce back to down Diamondbacks, lead World SeriesCorey Seager smashed a two-run homer as the Texas Rangers bounced back to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Monday, Oct. 30, and take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Facts Talk: GMA Integrated News continues to combat misinformation thru new digi seriesGMA Integrated News — the ‘News Authority ng Filipino’ — further takes a firm stand against the spread of misinformation through its innovative online series “Facts Talk.”

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Seager stars with 2-run HR, Rangers gets 2-1 lead over D-backs in World SeriesPHOENIX — Corey Seager smashed a homer that rocketed off his bat at a speed few other mortals can match. Then he made a sliding stop and started a double play in the eighth inning that might have saved the game. The star shortstop is once again playing at a different level in October.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Who are the bigger terrorists?Third of a series

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: NWOW product launch event: A grand opening with comprehensive brand, product and marketing upgradesTransport solution company NWOW held its “New Product, Strategy Launch” event recently, where it introduced its new Young series, Family series and City series as part of its “Starfire Plan.”

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕