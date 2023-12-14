Tesla Recalls Over Two Million Vehicles Due to Autopilot Software Risks

Electric car maker Tesla has initiated a recall of over two million vehicles in the United States and Canada due to risks associated with the autopilot software. The recall affects models across Tesla's portfolio and will be addressed by an 'over-the-air software remedy'. Tesla agreed to voluntarily administer a recall to resolve the matter.





manilabulletin » / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Miss Universe 2023 Includes Two Mothers and Two Transgender Women CompetingFor the first time in Miss Universe history, the 2023 pageant includes two mothers and two transgender women competing for the crown. The Miss Universe organization has been at the forefront of finding ways to support more women and has evolved to allow greater diversity and inclusivity in the competition.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Two witnesses retract testimonies in drug case against Leila de LimaTwo witnesses in the drug case against former Senator Leila de Lima have retracted their testimonies, stating that they were bothered by their conscience. They have expressed their intention to help de Lima and her co-accused be set free. The witnesses, former police officers Rodolfo Magleo and Nonilo Arile, have been planning to recant their testimonies since 2018 but faced communication difficulties.

Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Flooding in Eastern Visayas leaves two dead, one injuredThe shear line-induced flooding in Eastern Visayas left two dead and one injured, according to a report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Bill filed in Congress to exempt two-wheeled EVs from import tariffsA bill has been filed in Congress aiming to exempt two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) from certain import tariffs. If passed, House Bill 9574 will amend certain provisions of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), which currently still subjects two-wheeled EVs to such tariffs.

Source: PhilippineStar - 🏆 7. / 71 Read more »

China Executes Two Filipinos Convicted of Drug TraffickingThe DFA says the Philippines 'exhausted all measures to appeal' for the commutation of the Filipinos' sentences to life imprisonment on humanitarian grounds, but Beijing upheld their conviction.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Cervical Cancer: A Preventable Disease Taking Lives Every Two MinutesOne life is lost every two minutes to cervical cancer, worldwide. Despite being one of the most preventable and curable forms of cancer, it remains the fourth most common cancer and cause of death among women globally with 342,000 deaths in 2020, 90% of which occurred in low- and middle-income countries.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »