Terminals prepare for BSKE, Undas Rush

ANTICIPATING a significant surge in passengers heading back to their home provinces and cities for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSKE) and Undas 2023, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) urged the public to refrain from supporting and to report individuals involved in ticket scalping.CPA General Manager Francisco Comendador III on Thursday, Oct.

“Rest assured that we are doing our best to help ensure that we have a safe and peaceful election and observance of Undas 2023 in the ports of Cebu,” said Comendador. Malasakit Help Desks and first-aid stations will also be activated in passenger terminals to attend to various passenger concerns.

