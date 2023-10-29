Tense-filled Cotabato City imposes no-fly zone for drones on 2023 barangay, SK polls

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.Kutawato Police Facebook page

KORONADAL CITY, Philippines – Authorities have tightened security in Cotabato City, the capital of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), deploying about a thousand policemen who will act as poll clerks and some to secure voters and polling precincts.City mayor Mohammad “Bruce” Matabalao banned the use of drones during election day within the city’s jurisdiction, except for the Inter-Agency Task Force Kutawato, a collaborative effort of law enforcement and security units.

Cotabato City police director Colonel Querubin Manalang Jr. said policemen will act as board of election inspectors in polling centers in barangay Rosary Heights 12, where the killings took place on October 23. The teachers who were supposed to act as members of the election boards have backed out. headtopics.com

Manalang said aside from the police, the Philippine Marines have deployed soldiers to help ensure an orderly and safe conduct of elections. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) head in the city had earlier revealed they expect a low 50% turnout of voters for the barangay and sangguniang kabataan elections due to the prevailing tense situation in the city brought about by heated rivalry among candidates. –

Cebu City prepares alternate security measures for Kalag-kalag 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Iloilo City deploys 742 security forces for BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

New Cotabato City public transport routes being studiedThe Bangsamoro transportation and communications ministry and the local communities are now together trying to chart new routes for public vehicles here and overland arterial networks connecting the city to towns around. Read more ⮕

ASU inspects cemeteries in preparation for Undas 2023The Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) of the Davao City Mayor’s Office inspected with the City Economic Enterprise private and public cemeteries in the city in preparation for the Undas 2023. Read more ⮕

QC government to host 'Future of Work Conference' in NovemberTo prepare business establishments for the future of work, the Quezon City government will be holding the “INNOVATE.ADAPT.THRIVE: The Quezon City Future of Work Conference 2023” on November 13 and 14, 2023 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Ortigas, Quezon City. Read more ⮕

Comelec confirms over 100 vote-buying incidents among 2023 BSKE betsThe Commission on Elections has confirmed more than 100 cases of election candidates engaged in vote-buying ahead of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Read more ⮕